COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021.

The news release for Attorney General Chris Carr listed Corey Troupe, Jr., Elysia Cooley, Davion Dupas, Jaheim Davis, and Mike Brown, Sr. as defendants in the indictment.

Carr said the defendants, who are facing a total of 52 charges, are members of the Insane Crips (IC) gang.

According to Carr, “the Insane Crips (IC) is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Crips. Insane Crips was founded and is based in Long Beach, California, with a presence in Georgia. Insane Crips has various subsets and cliques in Georgia, including the Young Foundation Crew (YFC) and Young Demon Crew (YDC).”

“Our Gang Prosecution Unit is partnering with law enforcement across the state to dismantle the dangerous street gangs that are terrorizing our most vulnerable communities,” said Carr.

Charges against the defendants are listed below:

Corey Troupe, Jr. (also known as “Lil Pop”)

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Elysia Cooley (also known as “Big E”)

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Davion Dupas (also known as “Yungdemon Dee”)

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Jaheim Davis (also known as “Zhg Jah”)

8 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

3 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm by Felon – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Mike Brown, Sr. (also known as “Pop”)

4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

“We will not tolerate this type of violent activity in Georgia, and we will leave no stone unturned when it comes to keeping people safe,” said Carr. “Our top priority is to protect our fellow Georgians, and that is what we will continue working to do each day.”

The case against the defendants was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.