Fisherman discovers man’s body floating in Louisiana river

by: Associated Press

Video courtesy of Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Authorities are trying to identify a body found floating in a Louisiana river.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman reported seeing the man’s body near the Red River South Marina on Wednesday morning. Lt. Bill Davis said in a statement that marine patrol deputies were nearby recovering a sunken boat when they received the call and were able to make it to the site quickly.

The parish corner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The man hasn’t been identified. 

