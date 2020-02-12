Fire at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery is out

UPDATE 8:30AM:

Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome made a statement about the actions of first responders on Wednesday morning.

Good job to our first responders for their response to the fire at ExxonMobil overnight. I'm thankful there were no injuries and Baton Rouge Fire Department determined there was no offsite impact to air quality. — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) February 12, 2020

UPDATE 7:05AM:

An ExxonMobil official confirms that the fire has been extinguished at the ExxonMobil Refinery in Baton Rouge.

ExxonMobil released this statement:

The fire that occurred at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery has been extinguished. There were no injuries much in part to the swift and safe response from our ExxonMobil volunteer fire team. ExxonMobil will continue to actively monitor the facility fence line and air quality in the surrounding areas of the North Baton Rouge community. All readings are non-detect. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused. We will continue to keep you updated with information as it becomes available.

UPDATE 2:00AM:

UPDATE: We are responding to a fire at the Refinery. The fire was contained to the area where it occurred. There are no reported injuries. We are actively monitoring the facility fence line and surrounding areas of the NBR community. At this point, all readings are non-detect. — ExxonMobil Baton Rouge (@ExxonMobilBRA) February 12, 2020

UPDATE 1:14AM: BRPD confirms, Baton Rouge HAZMAT is monitoring air quality in North Baton Rouge. All readings are below detection limits.

UPDATE 12:46AM: An Exxon Representative sent this statement: “[The] ExxonMobil volunteer fire team members are responding to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery. There are no injuries. Our focus is on extinguishing the fire as quickly and safely as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused.”

A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery, located on Scenic Highway, has caught fire.

According to the Curte Monte, BRFD is not picking up anything on the air quality monitor.

“Exxon has their own fire department and they haven’t requested the Baton Rouge Fire Department’s [help], but as a precaution BRFD is monitoring the air quality,” Monte said.

The cause is the fire is unknown at this time. Monte says he is unaware of any injuries.