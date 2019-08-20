Fifth Street in downtown Alexandria is now a one-way

City of Alexandria – The restriping and new signage is complete on Fifth Street and it is reopen to through traffic.

Drivers should take note that Fifth Street is now a one-way street running east beginning at Jackson Street and moving toward Winn Street where it dead ends. Please be cautious and follow the signage indicating the directional flow of traffic.

Workers install new signage on Fifth Street on Tuesday. Fifth Street has been changed to a single-lane, one-way street in order to add additional parking downtown and smooth traffic flow.