Fiery wreck overnight on I-20 after reported crash of 18-wheeler and flatbed truck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A reported crash between a flatbed truck and an 18-wheeler left a horrific, fiery scene on I-20 late Monday night, according to a witness who passed the scene.

The amateur video recorded a scene of devastation, however, it is still unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The witness said that it was near mile marker 599, which is located in Harrison County outside of Longview.

Witnesses said the wreck was between “an eighteen-wheeler and a truck carrying a flatbed trailer”, however that has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

