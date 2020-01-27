Fatal shooting in Bunkie

(Bunkie, La. KLFY) The Bunkie Police Department is investigating a shooting death that happened before dawn Sunday on LA Hwy. 115.

Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson said the victim, a black male in his 20’s, was a passenger in a pickup truck that was shot at more than 20 times, presumably by someone with an assault-style rifle.

Ferguson said one bullet struck the victim, who later died at a local hospital.

Bunkie PD say several suspects were involving the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bunkie Police at (318) 346-2664.