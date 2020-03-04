Fake $100 bills fly from car window in Rayne; police looking for individuals responsible

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) The Rayne Police Department is investigating individuals throwing large quantities of counterfeit $100 bills out of a silver sedan at several different intersections in Rayne.

The bills were marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES,” according to Rayne police.

Anyone knowing the identity of these offenders should contact the Rayne Police Department.

Police are asking business owners to be vigilant when accepting $100 bills and are reminding the public that it is an offence to re-circulate counterfeit money.