Eye on Scams: Beware of this “Mandatory” COVID-19 test text scam

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Better Business Bureau is warning of a text scam about COVID-19 mandatory testing.
The BBB Scam Tracker has got numerous reports of phony text messages claiming to be from a government agency.
Laurian Clause, with the BBB of Acadiana, said, “What they’re doing is leading them to a website to take this mandatory online COVID-19 test. We want our consumers to know there is no online test for the coronavirus.
“Here’s how the mandatory COVID-19 test text scams work: You get a text message that looks like it comes from the U.S. Federal Government. Current reports say that scammers are impersonating the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“It is a phishing scam,” explained Clause. “The website that they do direct you to can obtain all of your information, and you can be a victim of identity theft. They do and can through your device install malware whereby then you’re a victim of that identity theft.”
No matter what the text message says, experts warn to not click on it. These texts are phishing for your personal information.
“Consumers are seeing information from the government, especially now in this crisis situation that we’re in. We want to make sure that they’re still heeding and expressing and experiencing a lot of caution when they’re looking at all of this information,” added Clause.
Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to avoid this phishing scam:
- Government agencies will not contact you through text messages.
- Do your research and see if a government agency or organization actually exists.