ExxonMobil to provide free gas to healthcare workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge will donate fuel to emergency responders and give gas gift cards to health workers at three local hospitals, in addition to providing additional isopropyl alcohol to help with COVID-19 relief.

ExxonMobil will give the fuel reimbursements and gas gift cards to workers at Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner Health, according to ExxonMobil spokespersons.

ExxonMobil will also provide about 30,000 gallons of fuel for city police cars, ambulances and other city fleet vehicles, according to spokespersons.

Emergency vehicles can fuel up for free at two fuel depots in East Baton Rouge Parish, and the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery will provide gas straight from its terminal.

“It is important that we do everything we can to resource those on the frontline protecting our communities,” ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Gloria Moncada said. “The free fuel supply and ExxonMobil gas gift cards will help ensure our healthcare workers and first responders are supported.”

The Governor’s Office for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness requested that ExxonMobil provide additional isopropyl alcohol, which will go to the Louisiana Hunt Correctional Institute, where 30,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer will be made, according to ExxonMobil.

An additional isospropyl alcohol supply made at the Baton Rouge plant will make the number of hand sanitizer bottles produced in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state surpass 100,000 bottles, according to the company.