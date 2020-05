‘Extremely small chance’ NFL season doesn’t happen

PINEVILLE, La. – Four years after leaving LSU Alexandria as a top goalkeeper of the developing Generals team, then coaching goalkeepers at both LSUA and Belhaven, Carla Tejas returns to central Louisiana to take control of the Louisiana College women’s soccer team as its new head coach, athletic direction Reni Mason announced on Monday.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for his blessings,” said Tejas. “I would also like to thank Dr. Rick Brewer and Coach Mason for this opportunity and for trusting me with the Louisiana College women’s soccer program. I am excited to be part of this institution and I look forward to working with the student-athletes and developing a soccer program which will have goals emphasizing high standards in the classroom, on the field, and off of it. I’m blessed to get back to CenLA and work with an amazing group of people.”