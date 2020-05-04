LDH
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 29,673 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 1,991. There are currently 1,502 patients hospitalized; 220 of those on ventilators. As of 5/2/2020 there are 20,316 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

‘Extremely small chance’ NFL season doesn’t happen

News

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The home to the Saints football team, will get $450 million in renovations if Louisiana officials agree to the financing plans. Upgrades to the iconic, 44-year-old domed stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the organization in Louisiana for another 30 years. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at what needs to happen for the 2020 NFL season to go on this fall.

(Video via NBC Sports)