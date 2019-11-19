Statement from Senator John Kennedy on Gov. John Bel Edwards re-election victory

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) issued the following statement Sunday on Saturday’s gubernatorial election results in his home state.

Incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards won in a competitive election against businessman Eddie Rispone, who conceded Saturday night.

“I’d like to congratulate Gov. Edwards on his re-election. We may not always agree, but we will continue working together on important issues, including coastal restoration and opioid addiction. At the end of the day, Louisiana families come first.”

In past weeks, Kennedy has appeared on stage during political rallies with President Donald Trump, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, and Congressman Steve Scalise who all endorsed Rispone.

“I’d also like to congratulate Eddie Rispone on running a good race. He has great ideas for moving this state forward. He can be proud of the conversations he started, and the race he and Linda ran.”