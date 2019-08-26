Secretary of State to unveil fall 2019 “I Voted” sticker

BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will unveil the fall 2019 “I Voted” sticker on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Secretary Ardoin will be joined by the sticker’s artist at this event.

“I Voted” stickers were provided for the first time in the history of the Secretary of State’s Office for the 2016 Presidential Election as a special election turnout initiative. Since that election, Louisiana’s voters have expressed a great deal of interest in continuing the initiative.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that Louisianians are passionate about participating in elections by voting,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “We heard their requests for stickers loud and clear, and I’m excited to unveil this fall’s sticker.”

The Gubernatorial Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12. Early voting will be held from Saturday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 5, except Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Hilliard University Art Museum is located at 710 E. St. Mary Blvd. in Lafayette.