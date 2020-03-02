President Trump endorses Bill Cassidy in 2020 Senate race

President Donald Trump speaks in the press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted out his endorsement of incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) in his re-election bid for this fall.

“You are doing an outstanding job representing the people of Louisiana & The U.S.A.,” posted Trump on his Twitter account. “You have my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

THANK YOU @BillCassidy for all of your support with our #MAGA Agenda. You are doing an outstanding job representing the people of Louisiana & the U.S.A. You have my Complete and Total Endorsement! #KAG2020 https://t.co/zmZZgbnNKc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

Cassidy, who has been in office since 2015, is up for re-election on the Nov. 3 primary ballot. The deadline to run for the office is July 17, 2020.

“Working with President Trump to deliver real solutions for Louisiana families and having his endorsement is an honor,” stated Cassidy in a press release. “We have passed legislation to help every American, like lowering the cost of health care, fighting the opioid epidemic, and improving support for our veterans,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We are working to bring more success to our state.”