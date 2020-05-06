LDH
New York Democratic primary back on after suit from Yang and Sanders backers

by: Johan Sheridan

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer in December’s Democratic presidential debate in L.A. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — An update on Monday’s story about Andrew Yang’s lawsuit regarding the canceled New York Democratic presidential primary: On Tuesday, Federal Judge Analisa Torres ordered the Board of Elections to reinstate the June 23 primary. Take a look at the district judge’s order:

According to Douglas Kellner, Co-Chair, of the New York State Board of Elections: “We are reviewing the decision and preparing an appeal.”

The order followed a lawsuit filed by Andrew Yang and his supporters, plus supporters of Bernie Sanders, the former progressive contender who suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden.

