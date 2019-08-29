Louisiana conservative PAC makes legislative endorsements

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A conservative PAC led by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Attorney General Jeff Landry have endorsed two dozen legislative candidates for the Oct. 12 ballot.
The Louisiana Committee for a Conservative Majority offers different types of support, offering direct donations to some candidates and advertising in individual races.
The candidates backed by the organization, all Republicans, are:
SENATE:
Cameron Henry, District 9
Kirk Talbot, District 10
Reid Falconer, District 11
Beth Mizell (incumbent), District 12
Michael Fesi, District 20
Heather Cloud, District 28
Mike Reese, District 30
Stewart Cathey, District 33
Robert Mills, District 36
Barry Milligan, District 38
HOUSE:
Thomas Pressly, District 6 (won without opposition)
Michael Echols, District 14 (won without opposition)
Gabe Firment, District 22
Daryl Deshotel, District 28
Dewith Carrier, District 32
Rhonda Butler, District 38
Reggie Bagala, District 54
Bryan Fontenot, District 55
Scott McKnight, District 68
Jonathan Davis, District 71
Larry Frieman, District 74
Phillipp Bedwell, District 75
Charles Henry, District 82
Timothy Kerner, District 84