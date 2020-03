JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - According to Secretary of State Michael Watson, 24,295 Mississippians requested absentee ballots for the March 10 Primary Election. 21,392 absentee ballots have been returned to Circuit Clerks' Offices.

“We are excited to see the increase in absentee voting and hope those numbers equate to a large turnout at the polls today,” said Watson. “We’re encouraging all Mississippians to exercise their right to vote today.”