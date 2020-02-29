LIVE: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has brought his campaign to Springfield Friday. 22News got a chance to interview the Vermont senator ahead of the rally.

Anchor Don Shipman sat down with Bernie Sanders for a one-on-one interview before the rally. The presidential candidate spoke about his plan for the Springfield area and said the first thing he would tell his supporters when he gets on stage is “Thank you for coming.”

Watch the full interview below:

The crowd continued to grow as Sanders is holding a rally for supporters at the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the rally itself will start at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entry is on a first come, first served basis.

RSVP HERE: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/249283/

A handful of volunteers could be seen setting up at the MassMutual Center ahead of the rally. The rally will take place inside exhibition rooms A and B, which fits about 4,000 people.

It has been a busy day for Bernie Sanders. He is rounding out his evening here in Springfield, after a rally earlier in the day in South Carolina. Of course, South Carolina is a big focus right now because their primary takes place on Saturday.

There are new questions Friday night about how viable South Carolina is for Bernie Sanders. Nexstar and Emerson College conducted a poll – and in it, former Vice President Joe Biden has a strong lead…. so that could be why he’s shifting some of his focus to Massachusetts.

The rally here tonight and another rally in the eastern part of the state in Boston tomorrow. Of course, Super Tuesday happening in just a few days in Massachusetts.

22News anchors Taylor Knight and Don Shipman will be reporting live from Springfield on Sanders’s visit to the city. We’ll have a live stream of the rally live right here on WWLP.com.

Latest News: