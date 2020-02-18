LDAF responds to presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s remarks on agriculture

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 13: Outgoing Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg speaks at the opening ceremony of Four World Trade Center, the first tower to open at the original site of the World Trade Center, on November 13, 2013 in New York City. The building was designed by Fumihiko Maki, has 72 floors, is 978 feet tall and offers 2,500,000 square feet of space. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

A 2016 video of presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg talking about farming has surfaced. In the video Bloomberg states, “I could teach anybody to be a farmer…you dig a hole, put seed in, put dirt on top, add water, up comes corn. You learn that. “

In a statement on Monday, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “Mr. Bloomberg, your simplified comment on what it takes to be a farmer shows a true lack of knowledge of today’s farmers and the daunting tasks of feeding and clothing the world.”

According to LDAF farmers deal with many challenges, including weather, disease, pests, equipment costs, and instability in the market place. Farmers are constantly looking for sustainable ways to work the land. Farmers must adjust to weather conditions such as floods, freezes and droughts. LDAF stressed that farmers must also know the business of agriculture.

In the statement LDAF stated, “There are no days off in farming. For many farmers, it is their passion. It is what they were born into. It is what they know. And for that, we should all be grateful. But by no means is it as easy as digging a hole.”