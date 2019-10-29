Florence priest denies Biden communion, says Biden supports abortion

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence priest denied former Vice President Joe Biden communion, saying he did so because Biden supports abortion.

Rev. Robert E. Morey, a priest at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, says he refused Holy Communion to the former vice president on Sunday.

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden. Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that,” Rev. Morey says in a statement to News13. “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching. As a priest, it is my responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to my care, and I must do so even in the most difficult situations. I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers.”

