ALABAMA PRIMARIES 2020: Sessions, Tuberville advance to GOP Senate runoff; Trump, Biden win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest on Super Tuesday voting in the state of Alabama. All times local (CT):

10:10 p.m.

Tuberville, Sessions advance to GOP Senate runoff

Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville are advancing to a runoff election in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary on March 31, according to the Associated Press. The Senate hopefuls each took a moment to thank their supporters at their respective campaign parties.

WATCH: Jeff Sessions addresses his supporters after advancing to runoff

WATCH: Tommy Tuberville addresses his supporters, taking a moment to remember the Beauregard and Nashville tornado victims, before discussing plans to “drain the swamp.”

Per Byrne’s spokesperson, he will not be making a Senate endorsement at this time.

10 p.m.

Tuberville’s lead shrinks, Sessions not far behind

Tommy Tuberville’s lead has started o dwindle as more votes are reported.

With 62% of the votes accounted for, Tuberville leads Jeff Sessions by just under 8,500 votes. State Rep. Bradley Byrne has also started to climb back into the race.

Bradley Byrne has just arrived at Wintzell’s. Atmosphere is somewhat solemn as he continues to lag behind Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville in the Senate primary. #SuperTuesday #alpolitics #alabama pic.twitter.com/AvY0eW0b9j — Drew Taylor (@MrDrew_Taylor) March 4, 2020

—

9:20 p.m.

More than a quarter of the votes counted, Tuberville holds slim margin over Sessions

With 33% of the votes being reported, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is in the lead for the Republican Senate nomination.

—

7:12 p.m.

Trump named winner of Alabama Republican Primary

The Associated Press reports that President Donald Trump has won the Alabama Republican Primary.

—

7 p.m.

CBS News claims Joe Biden winner in Democratic Primary

CBS News has declared former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the Democratic Primary. Biden has added North Carolina as well as Virginia earlier Tuesday.

Thank you, Alabama! https://t.co/TXjtTF8n9r — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020

—

3 p.m.

Candidates, both presidential and Senate, get ready for Super Tuesday

The biggest election day in the U.S. Presidential primary season is here! This Super Tuesday Alabamians are placing their votes in the presidential primaries, as well as other races, including the Republican primary for the state’s U.S. Senate Seat and a controversial statewide amendment on the state education board.

As Your Local Election Headquarters, we will bring you the latest election results in real-time. Check out the video below to watch political players break down the candidates’ chances in our digital-only special, hosted earlier this afternoon by CBS 42’s Jack Royer. After the polls close at 7 p.m., join us again for continuous online coverage until 9 p.m.

Alabama is among the 14 states holding Democratic primaries: California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, and Vermont.

Republicans will be voting in Alabama and 10 other states: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Vermont.

Stay with us tonight to learn about the candidates and their platforms, as well as national issues that may impact the elections leading up to the Democratic and Republican national conventions, and the November election.

Live election results will be available starting at 7 p.m.

