A look at candidates signed up for Louisiana’s October ballot

The signup period for Louisiana’s Oct. 12 primary election ended Thursday. The top of the ballot includes the governor’s race and competitions for six other statewide positions. The candidates who qualified are:
GOVERNOR:
Ralph Abraham, R-Rayville; Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, D-Hammond; Patrick J. Doguet, R-Rayne; John Bel Edwards (incumbent), D-Roseland; Gary Landrieu, independent-Metairie; Patrick “Live Wire” Landry, R-New Orleans; Manuel Russell Leach, R-Natchitoches; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, D-Ponchatoula; and Eddie Rispone, R-Baton Rouge.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:
Willie Jones, D-New Orleans; William “Billy” Nungesser (incumbent), R-Port Sulphur; and Rao M. Uppu, D-Prairieville.
SECRETARY OF STATE:
Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; Gwen Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton; Thomas J. Kennedy III, R-New Orleans; and Amanda “Jennings” Smith, R-Bastrop.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Ike Jackson Jr., D-Plaquemine; and Jeff Landry (incumbent), R-Broussard.
TREASURER
Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey; Teresa Kenny, no party-Metairie; and John Schroder (incumbent), R-Covington
AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER
Marguerite Green, D-New Orleans; Charlie Greer, D-Natchitoches; Michael “Mike” Strain (incumbent), R-Abita Springs; Peter Williams, D-Lettsworth; and Bradley Zaunbrecher, R-Egan.
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
James “Jim” Donelon (incumbent), R-Metairie; and Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT:
Will Crain, R-Madisonville; Richard Ducote, R-Covington; Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie; and Scott Schlegel, R-Metairie.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 1st DISTRICT
Marion Bonura, independent-Metairie; Denise Carpenter, R-Metairie; James “Jim” Garvey (incumbent), R-Metairie; and Lee Price-Barrios, R-Abita Springs.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 2nd DISTRICT
Shawon Bernard, D-New Orleans; Kira Orange Jones (incumbent), D-New Orleans; and Ashonta Wyatt, D-Harvey.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 3rd DISTRICT
Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (incumbent), R-Thibodaux; and Janice Perea, R-Houma.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 4th DISTRICT
Tony Davis (incumbent), R-Natchitoches.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 5th DISTRICT
Stephen Chapman, R-Woodworth; and Ashley Ellis, R-Monroe.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 6th DISTRICT
Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge; Ronnie Morris, R-Baton Rouge; Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield; and Vickie Tolliver Auguste, independent-Prairieville.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 7th DISTRICT
Holly Franks Boffy (incumbent), R-Lafayette; and Timala “Timmie” Melancon, independent-Gueydan.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 8th DISTRICT
Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge; Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge; Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton; and Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary.
