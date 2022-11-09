BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the race for U.S. Senate, John Kennedy secures another six-year term after facing a challenge from several candidates, including Democrats Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon.

Kennedy, the Republican incumbent, was endorsed early on by former President Donald Trump. Chambers made headlines with some of his ads while Mixon, for his part, had the backing of Governor John Bel Edwards.

To view election results, click here.

