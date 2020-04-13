Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

EF2 tornado destroys homes in DeSoto Parish

by: Nikki Henderson

Storms damaged homes in the DeSoto Parish community of Kingston Easter Sunday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An EF2 tornado leaves behind a path of destruction in parts of DeSoto Parish on Easter Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service an EF2 tornado touched down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Willie X Rd. near Stonewall.

The tornado, which had winds of up to 120 mph, then crossed Route 5, Fuller Lane, Scott Rd., Pin Oak Flat Rd., Berry Lane and Hwy 175 before it lifted and crossed I-49.

Two homes were destroyed and the roofs were ripped off several homes. The tornado also uprooted multiple trees in the area.

