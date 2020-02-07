Edwards takes treasurer to court over blocked fund transfer

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La. Louisiana is joining most other states in creating a panel the Census Bureau recommends will help make sure residents are counted in the 2020 U.S. Census, Edwards announced Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gov. John Bel Edwards is suing Louisiana’s state treasurer for blocking a $25 million fund transfer the governor and lawmakers earmarked for state operating expenses.

The Democratic governor is asking a judge to declare Republican state Treasurer John Schroder’s actions illegal.

Schroder has refused to shift the $25 million from Louisiana’s unclaimed property account this budget year and he blocked a $15 million transfer last year.

The fund includes unclaimed money Louisiana collects from things such as old savings accounts, payroll checks and utility deposits on behalf of residents.

The treasurer’s office tries to locate people and return the money. Governors and lawmakers for decades have spent unclaimed property money on programs and services.