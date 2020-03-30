Edwards responds to Trump’s promise to send 150 ventilators to Louisiana

FILE – In this May 25, 2005, file photo, Lovely R. Suanino, a respiratory therapist at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, N.J., demonstrates setting up a ventilator in the intensive care unit of the hospital. U.S. hospitals bracing for a possible onslaught of coronavirus patients with pneumonia and other breathing difficulties could face a critical shortage of mechanical ventilators and health care workers to operate them. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday afternoon issued a statement in response to President Trump’s commitment to send Louisiana 150 ventilators to Louisiana from the federal government’s strategic national stockpile.

The 150 ventilators promised on Monday will be the first of the 5,000 Louisiana requested from the strategic national stockpile.

Prior to the announcement, Louisiana has received 292 ventilators from vendors, including 100 received on Monday.

In his Monday afternoon press conference, Trump announced that Louisiana would get 150 ventilators. Earlier in the afternoon, Edwards’ said in a press conference earlier that Trump assured him Louisiana would get ventilators.

“This morning, President Trump committed to me that he would make sure that Louisiana received ventilators. He has just announced that we will get 150 ventilators, which will be the first we have received from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile, though I surely hope they will not be the last. We don’t yet know when they will arrive in state or exactly what type of ventilators they are. But I very much appreciate this support,” Edwards said.

“While this does not meet our overall need,” he continued, “each ventilator we get in Louisiana helps us extend the timeframe that we can provide care to Louisianans who are ill, which is critical as we deal with the growing threat of COVID-19 in our state.

“In total, Louisiana has ordered 14,000 ventilators, including 5,000 from the federal government’s strategic national stockpile. Louisiana has the third highest number of cases per capita, and I will continue to fight to make sure our state’s needs are not lost in the national conversation.”

