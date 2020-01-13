Edwards asks for prayers of victims killed in NW Louisiana storms

SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is asking the state to pray for the families of the three people killed when a line of severe weather swept through northwest Louisiana.

Edwards made that request during his inaguration speech in Baton Rouge.

The early Saturday morning storms claimed the lives of Raymond Holden in Oil City and Jerry and Mary Sue Franks in Haughton.

“Just this weekend a strong band of storms swept through the state, killing three people. And I ask that you keep their families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time” said Gov. Edwards.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport said straight light winds caused the damage in Oil City, with maximum winds of about 80 miles per hour. The NWS said an EF2 tornado caused damage in the Haughton area.

No other injuries were reported during the storms.