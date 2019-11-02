Edwards and Rispone’s war of words after Republican hits Democrat’s West Point background

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – The race for governor heated up Friday over a comment Republican challenger Eddie Rispone made about Governor John Bel Edwards while on a radio talk show for KSYL.

Rispone used a question about the incumbent’s West Point graduation to take a jab at Edwards for becoming a trial lawyer. A strategy many thought was off base.

Q: What about his military expirience?”

Eddie Rispone: “I think he’s hurt the reputation of West Point, I don’t think West Point wants to turn out a bunch of trial lawyers that will say or do anything to stay in power.”

“I will just point out that Mr. Rispone went to college to not go into the army, I went to army in order to go to college there’s a big difference not only what he said was incorrect it was offensive,” Edwards said.

Eddie Rispone released this statement addressing his comments from the radio show saying “I love veterans, their service and West Point- and we can’t thank them enough. The only thing being attacked here is Edwards’ liberal lawyer, car insurance raising, job losing, economy draining record.”



