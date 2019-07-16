ECSO comments on video showing deputy tackling suspect on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A video making its rounds on Facebook shows a deputy tackling a man on Pensacola Beach during the Blue Angels Air Show. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing more information.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a disturbance around 1:15 p.m. at the Island Culture Tiki Bar after a man started to beat on a woman. The sheriff’s office says a group of men tried to stop the attacker after he hit the woman 5 to 6 times. An ECSO deputy arrived on scene while the man, identified as Jonathan Thomas Dixon, 22, was in the water. Dixon resisted arrest, yelling profanities at the deputy and the crowd around him.