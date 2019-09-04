EBRSO homepage hacked on Wednesday morning

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office homepage was briefly hacked on Wednesday morning.
The website, ebrso.org is currently down.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released this statement:
The EBRSO homepage ONLY was redirected to another location by an unknown source for a short time. The perpetrator was NOT able to gain access to the site or any data from the site; the homepage only was redirected. Our Information Technology Team removed the erroneous homepage as soon as they were notified. They are currently capturing data necessary to investigate the incident. Once the information is gathered they will redirect our address back to the original secure site. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and we apologize for any inconvenience the redirection may have caused our residents. Also no EBRSO data was accessed as the website is hosted on a separate network.