EBR coroner reports another death due to COVID-19

The coronavirus continues to ravage the country and Louisiana.

East Baton Rouge Parish is not immune to suffering along with the rest of the U.S.

With that in mind, another person has died in EBR Parish because of the coronavirus.

That makes seven deaths in the parish because of COVID-19.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner released this statement on Friday morning:

“My office worked one confirmed COVID-19 related death over the past 24 hours. Yesterday evening at 6:55 pm, March 26, 2020, we had a death reported of an 43 year old male resident of Baton Rouge, La. due to the COVID -19 illness. He had presented to the hospital on March 24, 2020. He was confirmed to be COVID-19 virus positive through lab testing. Co-morbidities were present. This brings our COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 7 here in East Baton Rouge Parish as of this date. Our condolences are extended to the families and friends of those lost to this disease. “