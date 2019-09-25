East Texas couple facing upgraded charges in child’s death

HARRISON COUNTY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County District Attorney’s Office is looking to upgrade charges against a Waskom couple in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

The child’s mother, 29-year-old Danielle Faulkner, and her 31-year-old boyfriend Larry Prudhomme were already charged with injury of a child causing serious bodily injury after the boy was rushed to Oschner LSU Health Wednesday night.

The child died on Friday and, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy was conducted at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, Texas.

On Tuesday, the DA’s office announced it is seeking to upgrade the charges against Faulkner and Prudhomme to murder or capital murder.

Both remain held in the Harrison County Jail on $1 million bonds.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call that the child was having trouble breathing and suffering from a seizure at a home on American Plant Rd. Faulkner and Prudhomme told the authorities that the child fell off the porch earlier in the night while taking out the trash.

The couple was arrested after a search warrant was executed for the couple when Waskom EMS notified the police of the boy’s injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the Harrison County District’s Attorney’s Office is working closely with investigators from the HCSO and Texas Children’s Protective Services “in an effort to conduct as complete and through of an investigation as possible.”