Early voting begins today for October 12 elections

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting begins today for Louisiana’s October 12 election.

The race for Louisiana governor is at the top of the ballot, with incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards running for re-election against Republican challengers Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

Polls show Edwards well ahead of his competitors, with Abraham and Rispone trying to keep the incumbent from outright victory in the primary.

Six additional statewide positions are up for grabs in the primary election. Each of the races features a Republican incumbent seeking reelection: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

Local State House and Senate seats are also on the ballot, with some of them with no incumbent due to term limits.

There are a number of propositions also on the ballot locally.

Four constitutional amendments also are on the ballot. Click here for a voting guide on the amendment proposals.

Early voting runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 5, except on Sunday, at parish registrar of voters’ offices and other locations. Click here for a list of early voting sites.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.