Early voting begins today for Louisiana runoff election

Candidate Eddie Rispone sits on set before the start of the Louisiana Governor’s runoff debate, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Early voting is underway for the runoff election for Louisiana Governor.

Incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards is facing Republican Eddie Rispone in the November 16 election.

A recent Nexstar Media poll showed a tight race between Edwards and Rispone. The two faced off earlier this week in the one and only runoff debate on LPB.

Also on the November 16 ballot is the runoff race between Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.

State Senator Ryan Gatti is facing a challenge from fellow Republican Robert Mills for the District 36 Senate seat.

Tammy Phelps and Daryl Joy Walters, both Democrats, face one another in the State House 3 race.

Shreveport voters will also decide on the $186 million bond proposal. Voters in Springhill and Minden will decide on alcohol propositions.

Voters wishing to cast their ballots early can do so starting Saturday and continuing through Nov. 9, except on Sunday. Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at parish registrar of voters offices or other designated locations.