EARLY VOTING BEGINS NOV. 2 FOR GUBERNATORIAL GENERAL ELECTION

BATON ROUGE, La.—Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is encouraging all eligible Louisianians to consider voting early in the gubernatorial general election. Early voting begins Saturday, Nov. 2 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 3. There are 175 candidate races and 123 propositions on ballots across the state.

Those who choose to take advantage of early voting will cast their ballots on new touchscreen voting machines. The new leased machines are similar to the previous machines, but increase the security of the vote and the integrity of our election process.

Voters should utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as what’s on their ballot. Voters can also access this information in our Voter Portal by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations, visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet, the new smartphone app by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Poll commissioners have received training regarding the digital license as an acceptable form of picture ID.

Election Day for the gubernatorial general is Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact the Elections Division by calling 800.883.2805 or emailing elections@sos.la.gov.