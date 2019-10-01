Dying man granted last wish to be baptized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG)– A man dying of Stage Four Lung Cancer is granted his dying wish, thanks to the staff at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Thomas Roberts had only days to live but felt compelled to be baptized. There was one small problem: He wanted to be submerged in water but could only be removed from his oxygen tubes for a short amount of time. The doctors and nurses performed a “miracle” and made it happen.

Here is a portion of the article written by Holly Gainer, in UAB’s Public Relations office.







