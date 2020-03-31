Drive thru COVID-19 testing in Natchez, MS – Thursday via appointment

Natchez, Ms (WNTZ) – UMMC and the Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday will open several additional mobile COVID-19 sample collection sites for one day only, including one in Natchez. It’s by appointment only and it’s free; Mississippians who have been screened as being high risk of infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

The drive-through collection located at Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road in Natchez site in Natchez, and it will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feel they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app. Those without a smartphone can call (601) 496-7200.

During the screening, a medical provider will determine the patient’s level of risk for having COVID-19 based on their symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. Anyone found to be high-risk for having coronavirus will receive an appointment to be tested at a collection site closest to them. At the collection sites, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle and get a swab. UMMC will contact them with their results.