Dorian strengthens to Category 4 hurricane, poses significant threat to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian has strengthened to become a major hurricane as it creeps through the Atlantic Ocean toward Florida.

Hurricane Hunters in the storm found max sustained winds are now up to 130 MPH making Dorian a Category 4 Hurricane.

The NHC has been calling Dorian a “dangerous hurricane” that poses a significant threat to Florida and the Bahamas.

It’s expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Monday, possibly creating swells, rip current conditions and the threat of flash flooding.

As of 8 p.m., Dorian was about 575 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s moving northwest at 10 miles per hour, the NHC says.