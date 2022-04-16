ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A zebra at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom died Thursday in what is being called an accident, according to a report by NBC affiliate WESH.

Witnesses said that a young zebra got scared by two ostriches that were let into the safari enclosure.

The zebra then ran straight into a gate at full speed.

Animal Kingdom employees tried to treat the zebra’s injuries as bystanders watched, but they were unable to save the animal.

A Disney spokesperson told WESH that the company is heartbroken by the zebra’s death.