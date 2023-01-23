MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, officials announced that Alana Cooper, President/CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe, was elected Chairman of the Louisiana Travel Association Board of Directors at the annual meeting held at the Higgins Hotel in New Orleans.

I am honored to be serving LTA and the more than 900 members the association represents throughout the state. This organization has worked to lead and strengthen Louisiana’s tourism industry for 62 years, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to keep the momentum going. Alana Cooper, President/CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe