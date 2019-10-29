DIS-TRAN Packaged Substations Celebrates Safety

PINEVILLE (La) – This month, DIS-TRAN Packaged Substations (DTPS), a Crest Industries company, celebrated a major milestone and achievement. The company reached one million man hours worked with zero lost time accidents. This means the company has not suffered any accidents that required an employee to take time off from work. Duke Taylor, FBS Manager says, “That’s what it’s all about. Making sure everyone leaves the same way they showed up.” OSHA requires companies to track total hours of work and accidents. The National Safety Council recognizes one million man hours as a Safety milestone. DIS-TRAN Packaged Substations is proud of its safety record and what it means for its culture and employees.



“Safety is a conscious decision,” says to Tom Malo, Quality Assurance/Safety Manager at DIS-TRAN Packaged Substations. He says, “It’s not just about being safe in everything you do, you have to speak up if you see something.” DTPS believes this mindset and training creates a safe environment where every member of the team is treated and protected like family.



To commemorate the milestone, the DTPS team held a celebratory lunch at its manufacturing facility located at the Central Louisiana Regional Port. They took a team photo and signed banners recognizing their achievement. The banners will hang at both their headquarters and manufacturing facility, here in central Louisiana.



DTPS is an industry leader in the design and supply of high-voltage, electrical substations; the structures that supply power to communities, neighborhoods, and businesses across the United States.



DTPS is a Crest Industries company. Crest Industries is the operating company of nine world-class businesses serving the electric utility, commercial and industrial electrical contractor and forestry industries.