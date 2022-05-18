MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 3:23 PM, the Monroe Police Department received a phone call from the Parkview Apartments in reference to several individuals shooting dice. The caller also advised there was constant narcotic trafficking in the area.

As officers arrived at the scene, they instantly smelled a strong marijuana odor. Authorities detained several individuals including 18-year-old Devin Starks, 18-year-old Jateyvian Bailey, and 20-year-old Jeremiah D. Blueford.

During the incident, officers noticed a print of a handgun inside Starks’ pants. Starks was placed under arrest and authorities retrieved a High-Point 9mm from his waistband during their search.

According to officers, Starks also threw a marijuana blunt away as they arrived at the scene. According to Starks, he was at the apartments visiting family.

Officers also search Blueford and discovered a Smith and Wesson MP9 in his waistband. Bluford also had marijuana in his shorts pocket.

Officers also discovered that the firearm was reported stolen. According to Blueford, he didn’t know the handgun was stolen and he was “holding it” for a friend. While searching Bailey, authorities found a black Taurus G2C 9mm firearm in Bailey’s waistband and marijuana in his jacket.

Jateyvian A. Bailey

Jeremiah D. Blueford

Devin D. Starks

Blueford, Bailey, and Starks were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Blueford was charged with Criminal Trespassing, Negligent Carrying of a Concealed Handgun, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Bailey was charged with Criminal Trespassing, Negligent Carrying of a Concealed Handgun, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Starks was charged with Criminal Trespassing, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.