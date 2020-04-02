Breaking News
LDH confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 310 statewide. There are 9,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 1,639 patients hospitalized; 507 of those on ventilators.

Detour adjustment in Alexandria

Alexandria, La – Due to traffic flow from detours around the state’s roundabout work at Horseshoe Drive and Jackson Street, the detour on Trailway has now been changed to a one-lane, two-way street with yield conditions at each end for approaching traffic – e.g. like a one lane bridge. 

The intersection at Horseshoe and Jackson will remain closed for some time while the roundabout is being constructed by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Drivers please use caution and allow extra time for your commute.

