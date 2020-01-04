Deputies: Infant suffers from Shaken Baby Syndrome following alleged daycare worker abuse

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A daycare worker in Brandon is accused of abusing an infant under six months old.

According to deputies, the parents of the child took the baby to the doctor on Dec. 18 after the infant turned pale in color and began throwing up after attending Shepherd Day Care located at 208 Terrace Drive in Brandon.

Deputies say the infant was in the sole custody of Sarah Loria, 20, at the time.

On Dec. 20, the infant became unresponsive in the care of Loria. The baby was taken to a local hospital where doctors confirmed the baby had been suffering from Shaken Baby Syndrome on both occasions.

To inflict pain on a defenseless baby is a despicable crime, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office does not take acts of child abuse lightly. If you’re in the care of a child and unable to manage the pressure or responsibility that comes with that role, I’m begging you to reach out to someone for help. Taking your frustrations out on a child is never acceptable. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

Loria was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and was transported to Orient Road Jail without incident.

LATEST STORIES: