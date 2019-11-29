ENTER TO WIN
Dems ask Trump if he wants lawyers at impeachment hearings

News

by: ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, John Barrasso

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he steps off Air Force One, accompanied by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., at the Palm Beach International Airport, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is returning from a trip to visit the troops in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is asking President Donald Trump to say whether he’ll send his attorneys to participate in impeachment proceedings before the panel.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler also is asking Republicans on his committee which witnesses they plan to ask permission to subpoena.

The letters from the New York Democrat on Friday come as the House impeachment probe enters a new phase with a hearing next week on whether Trump’s actions might constitute impeachable offenses.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

