Breaking News
LDH: confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 119 statewide. There are 2,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 773 patients hospitalized; 270 of those on ventilators.

COVID-19 Quick Links

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Local Services Open in Cenla

Delta to fly volunteer healthcare professionals to Louisiana for free

News

by: Dan Jovic

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards asked for volunteer healthcare workers from anywhere in the United States to register with the state of Louisiana to help in the COVID-19 fight.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards: Louisiana remains on ‘growth curve and trajectory we don’t like”

On Friday, a major international air carrier listened to the governor’s plea and is now providing an assist.

“I’m happy to say that Delta Airlines has offered to fly any healthcare professional volunteers responding to the COVID-19 crisis here in Louisiana for free,” said Edwards.

According to the governor, travel will be booked for participates once they’ve registered and been credentialed through this state website.

Edwards has repeatedly pointed to a April 2nd as the date the New Orleans area could be out of ventilators to assist patients. He says bed space could soon follow if the virus continues at its current rate of spread. The volunteer healthcare workers are needed as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak braces for an infectious peak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus