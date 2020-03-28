Delta to fly volunteer healthcare professionals to Louisiana for free

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards asked for volunteer healthcare workers from anywhere in the United States to register with the state of Louisiana to help in the COVID-19 fight.

On Friday, a major international air carrier listened to the governor’s plea and is now providing an assist.

“I’m happy to say that Delta Airlines has offered to fly any healthcare professional volunteers responding to the COVID-19 crisis here in Louisiana for free,” said Edwards.

According to the governor, travel will be booked for participates once they’ve registered and been credentialed through this state website.

Edwards has repeatedly pointed to a April 2nd as the date the New Orleans area could be out of ventilators to assist patients. He says bed space could soon follow if the virus continues at its current rate of spread. The volunteer healthcare workers are needed as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak braces for an infectious peak.