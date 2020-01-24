David Johnson Named Interim Finance Director

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 24, 2020) — David Johnson, budget director for the City of Alexandria, has been named interim Finance Director.

“David has been with the city for many years and has tremendous knowledge and experience with the city’s finances,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “He worked very closely with David Crutchfield, the previous Finance Director, and I expect a very smooth transition.”

Johnson started with the city in 1980 as an accounting clerk and has risen through the ranks, including previous service as Finance Director. An Alexandria native and graduate of Bolton High School, Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in business from LSU. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and is a Certified Government Finance Officer (CGFO).

“I’m excited about this new opportunity. We have an excellent staff, and we’ve set the bar high to ensure the city’s finances are properly managed,” Johnson said, noting the city’s budget has consistently earned a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officer’s Association. “I believe the public should expect that their tax dollars are well-managed and that proper accounting practices are maintained at all times. It’s my job to make sure that happens, and I look forward to maintaining the highest standards of excellence.”