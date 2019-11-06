Crowds gather ahead of Trump rally for Rispone in Monroe

Crowds are already gathering outside the civic center in Monroe, where President Donald Trump is set to lead a rally Wednesday night, seeking to drive Louisiana’s Democratic governor from office. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS)

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crowds are beginning to fill the seats inside the Monroe Civic Center, where President Donald Trump is set to lead a rally Wednesday night, seeking to drive Louisiana’s Democratic governor from office.

The crowd is beginning to enter the Civic Center for the #TrumpRally #TrumpRallyMonroe. I would expect people to be turned away based on the crowds outside. #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/8SXgGhIgcP — Daniel Jovic (@DanJovicNews) November 6, 2019

The arena is configured to hold around 7,500 people, and the house is expected to be packed Wednesday night to see the president, who is traveling to the northeastern Louisiana city hoping to muster votes for Republican businessman Eddie Rispone and keep Democrat John Bel Edwards from a second term in a crimson state Trump won by 20 percentage points. Early voting ends Saturday in the Nov. 16 election.

The rally is in Louisiana’s Congressional District 5, which is represented by Ralph Abraham, who was Rispone’s Republican challenger in the primary. District 5 will prove crucial on election night. How those who once supported Abraham ultimately vote could very well decide who becomes the next governor of the state.

Wednesday’s rally isn’t scheduled to begin until 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center, but some supporters of President Trump were already camped out Tuesday night. By 11 a.m. Wednesday, hundreds were lining up and the crowds continued to grow. Among them, vendors selling Trump gear and 2020 re-election flags.

The President doesn’t take the stage until 7p.m. tonight. This is the crowd at 11:10a.m. #TrumpRallyMonroe pic.twitter.com/WS7Q6WYVsx — Daniel Jovic (@DanJovicNews) November 6, 2019

Thousands are expected to attend the rally and early arrivals indicate they’ll be coming from all over Louisiana and beyond.

Bruce Carter arrived Tuesday from Atlanta, Georgia.

“Yeah, I got here early,” Carter told KTVE. “I’ve got a lot of time on my hands. I’m retired and been sick, so I have time to do it, a lot of people don’t. If we don’t support him, he’s not gonna come out here and support us.”

Carl Caffey and his wife came up from Lafayette, and they say voting for President Trump was a huge risk.

“We would have voted for Mickey Mouse before we would have voted for Hillary. So when we voted for Trump, he was never in the White House and we knew we were taking a big shot at this,” Caffey said.

That is the very reason they say they’re voting for Republican candidate for governor Eddie Rispone, because of his lack of political experience.

“Edwards, he’s more of a politician, we’re going to go with the businessman,” said Caffey.

Locals are also lining up to see the president.

“John Bel Edwards may have done a few good things, but I do believe that Rispone is going to be a better job creator,” said West Monroe resident Jaye Huckabee.

The crowd and line has ballooned at the Monroe Civic Center for the #TrumpRallyMonroe. I’d estimate there are 3,500+ here at 1:25p.m. , maybe 4,000. #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/9lIPuzVVoB — Daniel Jovic (@DanJovicNews) November 6, 2019

By 5 p.m., Willis Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry had taken the podium inside the arena to fire up the crowd.

The doors at the civic center opened at 4 p.m. The president is expected to fly in on Air Force One around 6 p.m., about an hour before the rally is set to begin. It will be President Trump’s second visit to Louisiana since October 11, when he hosted an election-eve rally in Lake Charles seeking to block Edwards from a primary victory in the gubernatorial race. But it won’t be his last. Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson (R) confirmed Wednesday morning that Trump will be coming to Shreveport-Bossier for yet another rally at the CenturyLink Center to stump for Rispone on November 14.

Early voting ends Saturday in the Nov. 16 election.

Setting the stage: The doors at the Monroe Civic Center open at 4 p.m. President Donald Trump is expected to fly in on Air Force One around 6 p.m., about an hour before the rally for Republican businessman Eddie Rispone in his bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to begin. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS)