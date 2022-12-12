TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Creed & Creed Law Office’s 5th Annual Christmas Bike Drive took place in Monroe and Tallulah, La. According to reports, the law office, in partnership with Firehouse Subs, donated over 200 bikes to children in need.

Christian Creed and team loaded up the final 30 bikes on Friday, December 9, 2022, and Firehouse Subs’ Eugene Whitney Jr. and company distributed the bikes to families at Fire Station No. 2 in Tallulah, La.

Photo courtesy of Creed & Creed Law Office

The Bikes were also distributed in the Monroe area.