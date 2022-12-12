TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Creed & Creed Law Office’s 5th Annual Christmas Bike Drive took place in Monroe and Tallulah, La. According to reports, the law office, in partnership with Firehouse Subs, donated over 200 bikes to children in need.
Christian Creed and team loaded up the final 30 bikes on Friday, December 9, 2022, and Firehouse Subs’ Eugene Whitney Jr. and company distributed the bikes to families at Fire Station No. 2 in Tallulah, La.
The Bikes were also distributed in the Monroe area.
I am truly grateful to our wonderful community for stepping up and donating bikes for children in our area. Every bike donated will stay right here in northeast Louisiana. This is truly local supporting local, and I couldn’t be more proud.Christian Creed, Creed & Creed Law Office