CPSO: Parent, 7 students arrested in “large fight” at Byrd HS

Shania Graham, 38, IS charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and misuse of 911 in connection with a “large fight” at Byrd High School Thursday morning. Lynterrica Williams, 18, was arrested and charged with battery of a school teacher. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven students and a parent have been arrested in connection with an assault on a Byrd High School teacher Thursday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the arrests came following a “large group fight” around 8:15 a.m. and that a school resource officer and several sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Among those arrested was the parent of one of the students, 38-year-old Shania Graham. She was charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and misuse of 911. Lynterrica Williams, 18, was arrested and charged with battery of a school teacher.

Both were taken and booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

CPSO says six other students were later arrested in connection with the disturbance and charged with disturbing the peace and battery of a school teacher.

There were no serious injuries reported. The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation.

Caddo Schools released the following statement Thursday afternoon in response to the incident: