COVID-19 is fatal in Louisiana’s African American community, health expert says

Wednesday, Dr. Corey Hébert took a deep dive into why African Americans are more likely to succumb from the coronavirus.

“As African Americans we cannot and must not be weary,” Dr. Hébert said. “This is a defining moment for this generation of African Americans and Americans as a whole because we must rise to defeat this monster.”

Health officials say even though African Americans make up 30% of Louisiana, a whopping 70% are being killed by the coronavirus.

“African Americans have historically been overlooked on the path to wellness,” Hébert said.

Dr. Hébert says it’s because black people receive less preventative care than whites.

Conditions such as hypertension, kidney disease, diabetes and heart disease are higher among African Americans, which can be a major factor in the death toll.

Hébert says now is the time for people to take preventative measures to make sure you aren’t making yourself more vulnerable.

“We need to eat better, we need to decrease salt, we need to decrease our sugar intake, we need to quick smoking, we need to exercise 30 minutes a day and decrease our stress,” Hébert said. “The more you panic [you have a bigger chance of getting] this horrible disease.”

Dr. Hebert says during this time of uncertainty every African American should have three goals: surviving, thriving and taking responsibility of your wellbeing.

“It’s our job as a total society, not a black society, to protect the vulnerable. and African Americans are the most vulnerable by being disenfranchised and systematically marginalized for generations,” Hébert said.